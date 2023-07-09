Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Reds selected right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder from Wake Forest University with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 MLB first-year player draft on Sunday night.

The 21-year-old is just the second pitcher in Atlantic Coast Conference history to win consecutive ACC Pitcher of the Year awards.

As a junior in 2023, he led all NCAA Division I pitchers with 15 wins while ranking fourth in ERA (1.87) and strikeouts (143).

He also helped lead Wake Forest to its first College World Series since 1955, where he went toe-to-toe with No. 1 overall draft pick, pitcher Paul Skenes from LSU.

Lowder is rated the sixth-best player in the draft by MLB.com.

The native of Albemarle, NC was the recipient of several awards in 2023, including ACC Male Athlete of the Year, ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Baseball America first-team All-American, Dick Howser Trophy finalist, Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a member of the ACC All-Tournament Team.