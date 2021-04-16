Reds crush Indians in Ohio Cup opener 10-3

Cincinnati Reds’ Eugenio Suarez, left, celebrates the two-run home run by Joey Votto, right, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cincinnati, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit a two-run homer to cap a seven-run third inning and the Cincinnati Reds cruised to a 10-3 rout of the Cleveland Indians. Jeff Hoffman gave the Reds another solid start, surrendering just a run and seven hits through six innings and helping himself with a looping RBI single in the third. Nick Castellanos homered in the sixth inning for the Reds, who struck first in the weekend battle of Ohio. Seven of the Reds starters scored in the third. Eugenio Suárez doubled down the third base line to drive in two, and Votto followed with his shot off the top of the left field wall.

