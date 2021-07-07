Reds comeback to beat Royals 5-2

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cincinnati Reds’ Shogo Akiyama (4) celebrates with teammates after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Reds won 5-2. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sonny Gray gave up two runs over seven innings, and Jonathan India hit a two-run double as the Cincinnati Reds rallied for three runs in the seventh inning and beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2. Gray allowed seven hits, struck out seven and walked two to end a three-start winless streak. Art Warren stranded the bases loaded in the eighth by retiring Hunter Dozier on an inning-ending flyout, and Heath Hembree pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five chances, helping the Reds to their second win in the three-game series.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Over 50% of Ohio remains unvaccinated missing Biden's Holiday goal

Troy artist's Da Vinci interpretation on display for Sculptures on the Square

OSP releases crash report after man was run over by Springfield Police cruiser

Springfield NAACP wants more transparency in death investigation

Police detectives find body in Harrison Twp.

Long-time volunteers keep Dayton Air Show flying

More News