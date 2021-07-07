Reds comeback to beat Royals 5-2

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) - We're learning new information about what happened the night a Springfield man was run over by a police cruiser. Eric Cole died the next day. Wednesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol released the crash report.

Eric Cole was shot the evening of June 13 and laying in the road when he was run over by Springfield police officer Amanda Rosales. However, the Clark County coroner still has not released the official cause of death, which will factor into which charges could be filed.