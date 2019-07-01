Reds’ Castillo selected for All Star game

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Luis Castillo has earned a spot on the 2019 National League All-Star roster.

This is the first-ever All-Star selection for the 26 year-old righthander. Castillo is first Reds starting pitcher chosen for the Midsummer Classic since Alfredo Simon in 2014.

The Reds’ Opening Day starter currently owns a 7-3 record with the third-best ERA in the National League at 2.47 ERA. In 98 1/3 innings of work Castillo has 115 strikeouts.

Luis Castillo was the NL Pitcher of the Month for April.
The 90th Major League Baseball All-Star game will take place on July 9th at Cleveland’s Progressive Field.

