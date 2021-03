DAYTON - The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will play the University of Memphis in the first round of the NIT, it was announced Sunday night. The Flyers and Tigers will meet on Saturday, March 20 at 12 noon ET in UNT Coliseum on the campus of the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.

Dayton is 14-9 this season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 championship. Memphis enters the NIT 16-8, after making it to the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.