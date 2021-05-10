Reds blowout Pirates 14-1

Cincinnati Reds’ Mike Moustakas (9) celebrates with Tyler Naquin (12) after they scored on a double by Tucker Barnhart in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Naquin homered and drove in four runs, Tucker Barnhart keyed a six-run fourth inning with a two-run double and the Cincinnati Reds rolled to a 14-1 victory over the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates. Naquin’s three-run shot came in the seventh inning, bounced off the right-field foul pole and made it 11-1. He also doubled home a run during the fourth-inning outburst. Barnhart’s double to left-center field was the big blow in the fourth as the Reds snapped a 1-all tie. The Pirates lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

