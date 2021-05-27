Reds beat Nationals 3-0 after losing suspended game 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched six innings of two-hit ball and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Nationals 3-0 in seven innings for a split after Washington won 5-3 in the completion of a suspended game. Trea Turner and Josh Bell hit run-scoring singles in the sixth inning for the Nationals in the finish of a game that started Wednesday night. Gray struck out five, walked one and required only two putouts from his outfield to complete Cincinnati’s first series win in Washington since 2015. Eugenio Suárez hit his 11th homer and first leadoff shot of his career.