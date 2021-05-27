Reds beat Nationals 3-0 after losing suspended game 5-3

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A northeast Florida teen accused of stabbing and killing a 13-year-old classmate will face a first-degree premeditated murder charge and will be tried as an adult, officials say.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced the change in charges for 14-year-old Aiden Fucci in the death of Tristyn Bailey.