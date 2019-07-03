Reds beat Brewers 5-4 in 11 innings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 31st homer Tuesday night, but Yasiel Puig homered to start Cincinnati’s comeback and scored the winning run in the 11th inning, rallying the Reds to a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds’ comeback ended Milwaukee’s streak of six straight wins at Great American Ball Park. The Brewers have won 11 of their last 16 against Cincinnati overall.

Corbin Burnes (1-4) gave up a two-out single to Puig in the 11th, and Jose Iglesias singled to right. Puig continued home when Yelich’s throw to the infield bounced away for an error.

Raisel Iglesias (2-7) retired the side in order in the top of the inning.

Yelich hit the first of the Brewers’ three homers off Tanner Roark. Eric Thames and Mike Moustakas also connected for a 4-2 lead after six innings, but Milwaukee’s bullpen had a rare meltdown.

Puig connected in the seventh off Freddie Peralta, and Joey Votto doubled home the tying run an inning later off Matt Albers.

Eugenio Suarez had a two-run homer in the first inning off Chase Anderson, his fourth homer in three games. He also had a pair of two-run shots during the Brewers’ 8-6 win on Monday. He has hit 20 homers before the All-Star break for the first time in his career.

Yelich got the Brewers going with a solo shot in the fourth, his second in two games. The National League’s reigning MVP is the first Brewer to hit 31 before the All-Star break. He’s the first National Leaguer with so many homers before the break since Albert Pujols had 32 in 2009. The Orioles’ Chris Davis hit 37 in 2013.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Left-hander Brent Suter has been cleared to throw to hitters, the next step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery midway through last season.

Reds: Left-hander Alex Wood is scheduled to throw in the bullpen Wednesday. He’s been sidelined by a back injury since spring training and has had several setbacks, most recently last week when he tried to throw.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (3-8) is 0-5 with a 6.27 ERA over his last seven starts. In two starts against the Reds this season, he has allowed seven runs in 10 innings.

Reds: Sonny Gray (4-5) makes his third start against the Brewers this season. He’s 1-0 allowing four runs in 10 1/3 innings.