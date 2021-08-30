Reds bats stay cold, Cardinals win 3-1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Senator Sherrod Brown visited Dayton Monday to discuss how the Bridge Investment Act will help put Ohioans to work, repairing, replacing and upgrading old infrastructure in the region.

Senator Brown said one of the main priorities in the city is the Riverside Bridge, also known as the Patterson Boulevard Bridge, next to Riverscape MetroPark. According to Montgomery County's engineer Paul Gruner, this bridge is almost 70 years old and is in critical need of help.