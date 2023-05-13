OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami University softball team repeated as MAC Tournament champions on Saturday afternoon, topping Ohio 6-2 in the event’s championship game.

It comes following the team’s fourth straight regular season MAC title.

The RedHawks went undefeated through the bracket and this victory was Brianna Pratt’s 30th win of the season.

The win takes Miami to 37-18 on the season and gives the Bobcats a final record of 32-23.

The RedHawks will learn their NCAA regionals destination and opponents during Sunday’s 7 p.m. selection show.