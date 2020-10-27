Redhawks confirm no fans at football games

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami University football team begins its 2019 Mid-American Conference Championship title defense on Wednesday, Nov. 4 in a 7 p.m. tilt versus Ball State. Due to league-wide policies, no public attendance will be allowed this season.

Home game opponents for Miami include Ball State (Nov. 4), Ohio (Nov. 17) and Kent State (Dec. 5). Only limited guests – families of participating student-athletes and coaching staff for home and visiting teams – will be permitted to attend. Also in accordance with the league, tailgating will not be permitted.

While the University will follow all CDC, State of Ohio, Butler County and Miami University guidelines at all athletic events, Miami Athletics has numerous ways for fans to follow all of the action in 2020.

Fans are encouraged to follow the action on social media as well as on TV or radio: