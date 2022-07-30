DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Red Scare had its thrilling TBT run end with a 74-69 defeat against Blue Collar U in the semifinal at UD Arena on Saturday night.

The Flyer alumni team came up just one game shy of playing for the $1 million prize in the 2022 TBT Championship in front of their home fans for the first time.

After a slow first half start, Red Scare point guard Scoochie Smith turned up the heat in the second half to end the night with a team-high 22 points, with 7 rebounds 3 assists and 2 steals.

Aside from their appearance in the 2020 semifinals, which was a condensed format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the farthest the Red Scare have made it in the summer tournament.

Although the result wasn’t what they hoped for, the team said they were grateful to come back and have the opportunity to play in front of their home fans.

“We knew it was going to be back and forth. They’re really good. We’re really good. It was just a clash of two good teams,” said Red Scare head coach Joey Gruden. “It’s hard to come back against really good teams like that. And, you know, one of their guys had a big three that we didn’t plan on, but it is what it is. It’s basketball.”

“Coming together and doing it for the fans and letting them enjoy the moment. We put a smile on a bunch of kids faces. It’s just big for everyone around and it gives the youth a lot of inspiration,” said Smith.

Blue Collar U is set to face Americana for Autism in the TBT Championship on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at UD Arena.