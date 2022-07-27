DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Josh Cunningham’s turnaround jumper hit the Target Score and sent the Red Scare on to its first-ever TBT quarterfinal with an 83-81 victory over The Money Team Wednesday.

Following a free throw by the Red Scare’s Darrell Davis, Scoochie Smith found Cunningham in the paint for the winning basket. Davis tallied a team-high 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds Scoochie Smith had 15 and Vee Sanford added 12 in the win for the University of Dayton alumni squad, which held former NCAA scoring champion Jimmer Fredette to just 10 points.

Mitchell Creek’s 19 points led all scorers in the losing effort for The Money Team, which started the game on a 12-2 run but was undone by 53% foul shooting in the loss.