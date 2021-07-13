Rain postpones Dragons on Tuesday night

DAYTON, Ohio – The Dayton Dragons and Great Lakes Loons were postponed by rain on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons organization said in a statement that “the field has taken on too much water to play.”

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 14 at 6:05 p.m. The teams will play two seven-inning games. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game should contact the Dragons for ticket exchange options. All tickets for Wednesday, July 14 are good for both games of the doubleheader.