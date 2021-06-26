Rain postpones Dragons at West Michigan

Sports

by: Tom Nichols

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – For the second time in three days, the Dayton Dragons and West Michigan Whitecaps have been postponed by rain in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Dragons and Whitecaps hoped to complete a suspended game and then play a nine-inning contest on Saturday, but thundershowers throughout the area forced the night’s activities to be postponed until Sunday. The postponement was announced after a delay of about one hour, 45 minutes.

The suspended game is now scheduled to resume at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday in West Michigan with the Dragons leading 7-4 after five innings. The suspended game is scheduled as a seven-inning contest. A nine-inning game will follow the completion of the suspended game on Sunday.

The Dragons are 26-19 after their first 45 games, in first place, one and one-half games ahead of the Lake County Captains in the East Division of the High-A Central League.

The Dragons next homestand will begin on Tuesday, July 6 at Day Air Ballpark against West Michigan.

