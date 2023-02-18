CLEVELAND – The Wright State men’s basketball team saw three players finish in double figures on Friday night but it was not enough, as the Raiders fell 85-68 in Horizon League action.



Wright State now looks to bounce back on Sunday afternoon when the Raiders take on Purdue Fort Wayne in a 2 p.m. afternoon tipoff.



Wright State (16-12, 9-8 Horizon) was led by Trey Calvin’s game-high 25 points, but saw Cleveland State (17-11, 12-5 Horizon) use an 11-2 run midway through the second half to open up what was a six-point game.



The Raiders started slow before using a 13-4 run over a three-minute stretch to pull even at the first half under-12 media timeout, with the two sides going back-and-forth throughout the rest of the half before Cleveland State took a five-point lead into the break. Wright State scored four of the first six points to open the second half and pull within three and later were within one after a Calvin jumper with 14:09 to play but would never take the lead after Cleveland State tallied seven of the next nine points.



Calvin scored 14 of his 25 points in the opening half on his way to a 10-of-19 shooting night and his 15th game with 20-plus points this season, while both his four made three-pointers and five steals Friday night tied a career-best. Andrew Welage connected on four three-pointers of his own as part of a 14-point night and his eighth double-digit performance of the year, while Brandon Noel was the third Raider in double figures with 10 points as he added a team-high six rebounds.



As a group, Wright State finished the night shooting 41.9 percent (26-62) overall from the floor. The Raiders connected on 9-of-20 (45 percent) from three-point range, but saw seven of those threes come in the first half. Cleveland State connected at a 53 percent clip (35-66) and hit four three-pointers (4-14, 29 percent), three of which came in the second half.



Cleveland State had four players finish in double figures, paced by Tristan Enaruna’s double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

