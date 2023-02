FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – AJ Braun scored a game high 22 points to lead Wright State to a 103-71 win over IUPUI at the Nutter Center on Wednesday night. The Raiders improve to 15-11 (8-7 Horizon League). Wright State will play its final home game of the regular season on Friday night against Northern Kentucky for a 9 o’clock tip off.

