ROCHESTER, Michigan (WDTN) – Wright State built a 28 point halftime lead then cruised to a 90-51 win at Oakland.

Reigning Horizon League player of the week Tanner Holden led all scorers with 24 points to help the Raiders extend their winning streak to 7 in a row.

Wright State (7-1, 5-0HL) will face Oakland again on Saturday for a 5 o’clock tip off.