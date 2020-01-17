Raiders top Cleveland St. 75-62

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) The No. 13 University of Dayton men's basketball team secured a 79-65 victory over VCU, the Atlantic 10 Conference defending champions. This was Anthony Grant's 50th win as Dayton's Head Coach.

Dayton improved to 4-0 in conference and 15-2 overall while remaining undefeated at UD Arena. VCU fell to 2-2 in conference and 12-5 overall.

The Flyers were led by Obi Toppin with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, nine rebounds and three assists. Three additional Flyers scored in double-digits -- Jalen Crutcher (20 points), Trey Landers (16) and Ibi Watson (13).

GAME BREAKDOWN1st Half: Dayton 38, VCU 33• VCU started the game by taking an early four-point lead.• The Flyers were able to cut the lead down and took their first lead of the game at the 16:10 mark when Jalen Crutcher hit a three-pointer to move the score to 7-6.• The game remained close with both teams exchanging the lead up until the 5:12 mark; VCU took a five-point lead.• With 1:18 left in the half, Obi Toppin made a second-chance jumper giving Dayton a one-point lead; Dayton did not trail again and went on a 4-0 run to finish the half.• Crutcher led the Flyers with 14 points on four-of-five shooting during the half.• Trey Landers and Toppin both pulled in five rebounds during the half.• Dayton finished the half shooting 12-of-24 (50%) from the field while holding VCU to 14-of-31 (45%).• The Flyers led for 7:53 of the half, with the game being tied for 1:54.

2nd Half: Dayton 79, VCU 65• VCU went on a 6-0 run to start the half, before the Flyers tied it up at 41-41.• Dayton went on a 22-0 run from 17:35 to 10:51 left in the game; It was highlighted by a Toppin slam that forced a VCU timeout after the Flyers took a 63-41 lead.• VCU went on a 14-5 run to cut Dayton's lead to 13 points with 3:58 left to play. • Dayton finished the game on a 11-10 run to secure the win.• The Flyers were led by Landers during the half with 14 points; Toppin scored 13 in the half.• Dayton assisted 13-of-14 made field goals.• The Flyers held VCU from scoring beyond the arc; VCU went 0-10.• Dayton outrebounded VCU 20-14 during the half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS• Dayton shot an overall 50% from the field during the game while holding VCU to 43%.• The Flyers outrebounded VCU 37-31 largely due to Toppin and Landers bringing in nine rebounds each.• Six different Flyers scored throughout the game; Four of them scored in double-digits.• Dayton held VCU to 3-of-20 (15%) from beyond the arc.• The Flyers held the lead for 27:06 of the game with the game being tied for only 2:23.• Dayton shot 20-of-25 (80%) from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT• Dayton will travel to St. Louis to take on the Billikens Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m.• Flyers will return home to play St. Bonaventure on Wednesday, January 22 at 7 p.m.