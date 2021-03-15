Raiders to face Razorbacks in NCAA First Round

DAYTON – Fresh off its third Horizon League Championship in program history, the Wright State women’s basketball team will be a No. 13 seed and take on No. 4 seeded Arkansas in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Championship. The Raiders learned their opponent Monday night as part of ESPN’s live Selection Show.

The Raiders will take Razorbacks on Monday at 2 p.m. in the first round as part of the Alamo Region. The entire 2021 NCAA Championship will be played in a neutral-site format in the San Antonio area.

The Raiders punched their ticket to the NCAA Championship last Tuesday afternoon with a 53-41 win over IUPUI in the 2021 Horizon League Championship game inside Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Angel Baker led the Raiders with 23 points and was named the MVP of the 2021 #HLWBB Championship, where she was joined by Tyler Frierson on the All-Tournament Team. Frierson scored nine points and Destyne Jackson added seven points off the bench for Wright State. Baker finished the contest 10-for-16 from the field and 3-for-5 beyond the arc. Frierson went 4-for-8 while pulling down eight rebounds. Jada Wright added a team-leading 12 rebounds for the Raiders.

Wright State enters the NCAA Championship with a 18-7 overall record, winning its second Horizon League regular season title in the last three seasons, while Arkansas holds a 19-8 mark.