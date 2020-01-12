Raiders streak snapped at UIC

CHICAGO (AP) – Michael Diggins scored 20 points and Marcus Ottey made two free throws with 11 seconds left to help Illinois-Chicago hold off Wright State 76-72 on Sunday.

Diggins sank 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Flames (7-12, 2-4 Horizon League), who handed the Raiders (15-4, 5-1) their first conference loss. Jordan Blount added 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Tarkus Ferguson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Braelen Bridgers added 12 points, while Godwin Boahen scored 11 off the bench.

Bill Wampler topped Wright State with 16 points, while Louden Love pitched in with 15 points and 12 rebounds for his third straight double-double and seventh of the season. Freshman Tanner Holden added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Cole Gentry scored 13.

UIC shot 49% overall but made just 3 of 11 from distance. The Flames sank 15 of 18 foul shots. Wright State shot 36% from the floor, 29% from distance and made 17 of 28 at the foul line.