FORT WAYNE, Indians (WDTN) The Wright State men’s basketball team opened Horizon League play with a victory on Thursday night, snapping a five-game losing streak with an 86-73 road victory at Purdue Fort Wayne in the League opener for both teams.



The Raiders (2-5, 1-0 HL) saw four players turn in double-digit scoring nights in the win, led by Tanner Holden’s 22 points, while AJ Braun turned in 17 points in his first collegiate start on 8-of-9 shooting. Grant Basile’s 19 points and a 14-point effort from Trey Calvin finalized the top scoring, while all four filled their stat lines in various ways. Basile’s eight rebounds were a game-best, while Holden pulled down seven boards of his own. Calvin passed out five assists and had a pair of steals, and Braun tallied two rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes of action.



Wright State now completes the weekend – and the season-long seven game road trip – with a Saturday afternoon matchup at Cleveland State.



After a back-and-forth start offensively by both sides in the first half, the Raiders took a 12-point advantage into the break behind 74 percent first half shooting and 13 points from Braun. Both sides traded baskets to begin the second 20 minutes before Wright State scored 13 of 20 points over a nearly four-minute stretch behind six points from Basile to gain full control and never look back.



In total, the Raiders lead for nearly 30 minutes of game time and never gave up the lead after an Andrew Welage three-pointer with 8:31 to go in the first half.



Wright State finished the night with 33 total rebounds, including 28 on the defensive glass. Aided by Basile and Braun, the Raiders tallied 56 points inside the paint and held Fort Wayne to just 28 paint points.



The Raiders shot 69 percent (36-of-52) from the floor overall after the 74 percent first half shooting, while connecting on five of their 12 three-point attempts. Wright State was an efficient 9-of-10 from the free throw stripe, including a 4-of-4 mark from Welage on the way to his seven points. Fort Wayne was just 40 percent (24-of-60) from the floor overall and was 9-of-32 from deep. The hosts were a perfect 16-16 from the free throw stripe, with 12 attempts coming in the second half.

Fort Wayne (3-4, 0-1 HL) was led by Jarred Godfrey’s 24 points, 18 of which came in the first half. Deonte Billups finished with 14 points and Ra Kpedi added 12 points for the hosts in the loss.