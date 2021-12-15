DAYTON – The Wright State men’s basketball team couldn’t get anything going on Wednesday night in its first home game in over a month, as the Raiders fell to visiting Akron 66-48 inside the Nutter Center.

Coming off a seven-game road stretch and playing at home for the first time since the season opener, the Raiders (2-7) and Zips (7-3) traded baskets over the opening four-plus minutes before an 11-2 Akron run over the next four minutes set the tone for the night.

Wright State chipped away throughout the remainder of the first half and pulled to within six points with 3:41 to go before the break, but Akron answered with eight of the final 10 points to head into the locker room with a 35-23 advantage. The visitors opened the second half by scoring the first six points as part of a 15-6 run over the first five-plus minutes to take full control.

The Raiders had a pair of players finish in double figures, led by Tanner Holden’s 12 points, nine of which came in the first half. Grant Basile added 11 points and a team-leading seven rebounds, while Trey Calvin and Tim Finke each notched nine points.

Wright State finished the night shooting 37 percent (19-for-51) from the floor with a trio of three-pointers, while Akron was 46 percent (25-for-54) from the floor overall. The Raiders finished with 26 rebounds, including 20 on the defensive glass, while tallying 32 points in the paint.

Wright State is back in action on Saturday afternoon as the Raiders host Tennessee Tech in a 3 p.m. matinee from the Nutter Center. After a visit to take on North Carolina State on December 21, the Raiders return home for four straight Horizon League contests through the start of the new calendar year.