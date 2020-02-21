Raiders slip against Penguins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Wright State men’s basketball team got four double-figure scorers on Thursday night, but it wouldn’t be enough as Youngstown State handed the Raiders an 88-70 loss on the road.

The loss snapped what had been a six-game winning streak against the Penguins, as the Raiders fell to 23-6 overall and 13-3 in the Horizon League. Wright State remains in the drivers’ seat of the league standings, with a one-game lead over Northern Kentucky with two games remaining – including a matchup against the Norse next Friday night to end the regular season. The Raiders close this weekend with a Saturday afternoon visit to take on Cleveland State with a 3 p.m. tipoff.

Loudon Love finished with a team-high 17 points for Wright State with Bill Wampler tallying 16 of his own. Tanner Holden (14 points, team-high six rebounds) and Jordan Ash (10 points) were the other Raiders in double figures. In total, the four combined for 57 of the team’s 70 points, with the remaining 13 spread between three players.

The biggest stat of the night came on the glass, as Youngstown State finished with a 43-24 rebounding edge while winning the battles on both the offensive and defensive boards.

Down by five at the break, the Raiders could never fully cut into the deficit without Youngstown State responding with a counterpunch of its own. Wright State last run was closing an 11-point deficit to a 71-65 margin with six minutes to go, only to see the Penguins score the next 11 points to open the game out to an 82-65 margin in the closing two minutes.

Wright State finished the night shooting 43 percent (26-of-60) from the floor but connected on just five of 18 from three-point range (28 percent). Youngstown State was even from start to finish, shooting 50 percent in both halves on the way to a 31-of-62 night from the floor with a 10-of-24 mark (42 percent) from three.

Darius Quisenberry scored a career-high 41 points to pace Youngstown State and Naz Bohannon added 16 points of his own.