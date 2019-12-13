Raiders sink Southern 85-62

FAIRBORN, Ohio – Behind career nights from James Manns and Grant Basile, the Wright State men’s basketball team moved past visiting Southern 85-62 on Thursday night inside the Nutter Center.

Manns and Basile combined for 49 of the Raiders’ 85 points, as four different players finished with double-digit scoring nights for Wright State (8-3). Manns finished with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor, adding eight rebounds, while Basile tallied 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor with seven rebounds of his own.

Both players were perfect from the free throw stripe (Basile 7-of-7/ Manns 6-of-6) as the Raiders were 25-of 28 from the stripe as a team. The pair evenly divided their scoring, with Manns tallying 14 points in the opening 20 minutes before a 12-point second half and Basile recording 15 first-half points and eight points over the final frame.

Tanner Holden (14 points) and Cole Gentry (11 points) were the other Raiders in double figures. Holden added five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and a pair of assists to his stat line, while Gentry added five rebounds of his own. Jaylon Hall (eight points) and Try Calvin (three points) were the only other Raiders in the scoring column.

Wright State was in control from the opening tip, never trailing on the night, gradually increasing the lead in the opening half before pushing the advantage to double digits with five minutes remaining in the first 20 minutes. After taking an 11-point lead into the locker room, the Raiders kept the margin at double-digits throughout the second half, growing the lead to as high as 23 in the closing minutes before settling on the final score.

Wright State shot 48 percent from the floor as a team (29-of-60) while holding Southern (3-7) to a 33 percent rate. The Raiders hit just two three-point attempts, but tallied 48 points in the paint in addition to another 25 at the stripe. Wright State forced the Jaguars into 12 turnovers, turning those into 14 points, and also had seven steals and seven blocks as a team.