Raiders score 106 on Senior Day

FAIRBORN, Ohio – The Wright State men’s basketball team closed out the home schedule in style on Sunday afternoon, as six players scored in double figures as the Raiders rolled past IUPUI 106-66 on an emotional Senior Day inside the Nutter Center.

With the win, Wright State improved to 23-5 overall and 13-2 in Horizon League play and secured a double-bye to Indianapolis and the semifinals of the Horizon League Championship. The Raiders, who can now finish no lower than second in the regular season standings, now lead the league by two games with three regular season games remaining.

The victory over IUPUI also allowed Wright State to match its best start in 29 years of conference play – joining the 13-2 start in the 2006-07 season. The win also gave the Raiders a two-loss regular season at home for fourth time, joining a 15-2 mark last season, a 14-2 home record in 2017-18 and a 13-2 mark in 2005-16.

Following the win, the Raiders honored the senior class of Jordan Ash, Bill Wampler, Cole Gentry and Ryan Custer.

All five Wright State starters scored in double figures Sunday, but the sixth player in double digits was the game’s leading scorer- James Manns with 21 points on a 7-of-10 shooting afternoon, including a 5-of-7 mark from three-point range.

Loudon Love, wearing No. 33 to honor Ryan Custer, finished with 18 points, 14 of which came in the first half, and a game-high eight rebounds, while Bill Wampler was right behind him with 17 points as five of his six baskets came from long range. Tanner Holden was 6-of-8 from the floor on the way to 14 points, Cole Gentry tallied 13 points and five assists and Jaylon Hall added 10 points of his own.

The Raiders jumped out of the gate early, scoring the game’s first 16 points as they held IUPUI scoreless for the first six and a half minutes. The Jaguars eventually shot just 26 percent in the first half as Wright State pushed out to a 60-23 halftime edge and never looked back in the second half.

For the game, Wright State shot 58 percent (36-of-62) after the Raiders connected at 65 percent in the opening half. They were equally as impressive from three-point range, going 15-of-29 (52 percent) and hit 76 percent (19-of-25) from the free throw stripe. IUPUI ended the afternoon at 35 percent shooting (25-of-71) from the floor and was 38 percent (9-of-24) from three-point range.

The Raiders had the final edge in nearly every statistical category, including a 45-33 advantage on the boards, 20 assists and 40 points from the paint as they forced IUPUI into 15 turnovers that resulted in 20 points.

IUPUI had two players finish the afternoon in double figures, as Marcus Burk (19 points) and Jaylen Minnett (18 points) combined for 56 percent of the visitors’ scoring output.