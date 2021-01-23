Raiders score 100 in Saturday win at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – The Wright State men’s basketball team used a 15-4 scoring stretch in the first half on the way to a 100-72 win over IUPUI on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.

The Raiders (11-4 overall, 9-3 HL) had six players finish in double figures for the third time this season and second afternoon in a row, paced by Grant Basle’s 20 points. IUPUI falls to 3-6 overall (2-6 HL) with the loss.

Basile hit the 20-point mark for the second straight afternoon, following up his 24 points on Friday with 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting with a new career-best three three-point baskets and 12 first half points. Basile added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes of action.

Tanner Holden and Tim Finke each finished with 12 points, with Holden notching 12 of his points in the opening 20 minutes. Holden was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line and added seven rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. Finke pulled down six rebounds while tallying three assists and three steals.

Loudon Love finished with 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Jaylon Hall also had 13 points, hitting three three-pointers and adding three assists. Trey Calvin was the final Raider in double figures, collecting 10 points and passing out six assists in 30 minutes.

Up nine with just under nine minutes to go in the first half, Wright State went on a 15-4 scoring run over a six minute stretch to open the lead up as six different Raiders scored during the run. After leading 41-27 at the break, Wright State came out of the break and tallied eight of the first 11 second half points to grab firm hold of the afternoon.

Wright State finished the afternoon shooting 56 percent (34-of-61) from the floor as a team, connecting on 13-of-27 (48 percent) from beyond the tree-point line. IUPUI was 46 percent overall (29-of-64) shooting, hitting six of its 20 three-point attempts. The Raiders finished 19-of-23 (83 percent) at the free throw stripe, while the hosts were 8-of-11 (73 percent) at their stripe.

The Raiders won the rebounding battle 40-25 overall with 30 defensive boards, while they turned 13 IUPUI turnovers into 21 points. Paced by Basile and Love inside, Wright State collected 38 points in the paint.

Marcus Burk finished with a game-high 34 points for IUPUI, while Jaylen Minnett was the only other player in double figures (12 points) for the hosts.