Raiders roll Redhawks for first win 71-47

FAIRBORN, Ohio – Four Wright State players scored in double figures but it was the defense that stood out as the Raiders tallied their first win of the young season with a 71-47 victory over Miami inside the Nutter Center on Saturday.

The Raiders now have a week off to prepare for their final non-conference contest of the year – a trip up I-75 to visit Bowling Green out of the MAC. Wright State opens Horizon League play on December 19 and 20 on the road against Detroit Mercy.

Wright State held Miami (OH) to just 27.3 percent shooting from the floor and did not allow a RedHawk to reach double digits in the scorebook, holding the visitors to 21 second half points after leading by six points at the halftime break.

Trey Calvin lead all scorers with his second straight 16-point effort, adding in five rebounds, three assists and a steal, while Tim Finke notched the lone double-double, tallying 13 points and a new career-best 11 rebounds in 35 minutes of action. Finke’s 35 minutes was the most of any player for either side on Saturday and was also a new career-best.

Grant Basile chipped in 14 points, six rebounds and a game-high three blocks, while Loudon Love finished the afternoon with 11 points and seven rebounds. Love now has 904 career rebounds, three shy of surpassing Bill Edwards’ program record of 907 boards.

The Raiders pushed the lead to as many as 13 points with just under five minutes to go in the first half on a Love put back layup before settling on the six-point advantage at the break. After Miami (OH) scored the opening bucket of the second half, Wright State went on a 19-7 scoring run over the next 7:55 to grab control of the afternoon. During the scoring run, the Raiders hit 50 percent of their shots, including three three-pointers, while holding Miami (OH) to a 2-for-14 stretch with two forced turnovers and a steal.

Wright State finished the afternoon shooting 47 percent (29-for-62) overall while holding Miami (OH) to the 18-for-66 mark from the floor. The Raiders won the battle on the boards, 47-39, including pulling down 36 offensive rebounds, leading to 13 second chance points. Wright State passed out 19 assists as a team while also recording nine steals and forcing 14 turnovers, turning those into 14 points.