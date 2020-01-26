Raiders roll NKU to expand HL lead

FAIRBORN, Ohio – The Wright State men’s basketball team led for all but the opening 17 seconds on the way to a 95-63 home victory over Northern Kentucky in front of over 6,200 fans inside the Nutter Center and across the country on ESPNU.

The Raiders (18-4 overall, 8-1 Horizon) shot 61 percent from the floor as a team and connected at a 55 percent clip from three-point range for the night while holding Northern Kentucky (14-7 overall, 6-3 HL) to just 31 percent shooting in the first half and a final mark of 39 percent from the floor.

The 32-point final margin of victory was Wright State’s third-largest of all-time against Northern Kentucky and just the fifth win of 20-plus points in the series. Each of the four other instances came prior to 1981 during the Raiders’ NCAA Division II-era.

A season-high six Wright State players scored in double figures, combining to score 93 of the Raiders’ 95 points, led by double-doubles from Tanner Holden and Loudon Love. Holden tallied game-highs with his 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Love recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds of his own as the only two players with double-digit rebounding efforts. The efforts were the eighth double-double of the season for Love and the fourth for Holden in his freshman campaign.

Bill Wampler was 7-of-9 from the floor on the way to a 19-point night, while Jaylon Hall (6-of-8) tallied 15 points. Trey Calvin hit four three-pointers to record his 12 points and Cole Gentry finished with 11 of his own. Grant Basile (2 points on 1-of-2 shooting) was the only other Raider in the scoring column.

Wright State scored the first four points of the night in the opening 48 seconds scored 12 of the first 17 points before using a 9-1 run to grab onto a 13-point advantage at the under-12 media timeout and never looked back. The Raiders pushed the lead to 20 at the half (48-28) behind 12 first half points from Wampler and 10 from Love. The 20-point halftime margin was tied for the third-largest this season (20 points at Oakland, January 3) and just behind intermission leads of 22 points (at IUPUI, January 10) and 27 points (vs. Mississippi Valley State, December 17).

The Raiders erased any thought of a Northern Kentucky comeback right out of the halftime break, opening the final 20 minutes on an 11-3 run to push out to a 28-point advantage as their hot shooting carried throughout the night.

Wright State won nearly every statistical team category, outrebounding Northern Kentucky 43-28 while tallying 20 assists and 19 second-chance points. The Raiders recorded 40 points inside the paint and had 17 points off of nine Northern Kentucky turnovers.