DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State men’s basketball closed out its four-game home stretch with a second consecutive win in league play, dominating Green Bay 77-46 at the Nutter Center on Saturday night.

Trey Calvin led the way with 18 points, while Tim Finke filled up the stat sheet with 6 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Raiders split the home stand 2-2, before now hitting the road for two straight games. They’ll face Youngstown State and Robert Morris, two teams they lost to earlier this season.

The game against Youngstown State is set for Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m., while the contest with Robert Morris is next Saturday at 7 p.m.