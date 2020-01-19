Raiders put Penguins on ice 79-72

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love scored 21 points and had nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal and Wright State beat Youngstown State 79-72 for its sixth straight home victory. Bill Wampler scored 16 points, Cole Gentry had 11 and Tanner Holden grabbed 13 rebounds for the Raiders (17-4, 7-1 Horizon League), who committed just six turnovers and shot 41% from the floor (27 of 66). Donel Cathcart III scored 21 points and Darius Quisenberry had 19 with six assists for the Penguins (11-9, 4-3), who shot 38% (26 of 69). Naz Bohannon scored 17 points and had eight rebounds.