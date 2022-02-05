DAYTON – The Wright State men’s basketball team scored 16 of the final 19 points on Saturday night to come from behind and defeat visiting Oakland 75-64 inside the Nutter Center as three Raiders finished with double digit scoring nights.

Wright State (14-10, 11-4 Horizon) closed the night on a 22-7 run over the final 9:25, holding Oakland (16-7, 9-3 Horizon) scoreless from the floor at 0-of-10 with seven turnovers. The Raiders were 7-of-11 over that same stretch and connected on seven of their nine free throw attempts on the way to the victory.

Down four points as the clock ticked under 10 minutes, Grant Basile connected on a pair of free throws to pull Wright State within two points at 57-55. Both sides traded free throws over the ensuing minutes before the Raiders took the lead for good with a quick, four-point spurt on back-to-back steals and Tanner Holden layups, the later of which gave Wright State a 63-61 advantage.

Coming out of the under-four-minute media timeout, a Keaton Norris three-pointer with 3:14 remaining extended the lead to six points and started a run of nine straight Raider points down the stretch to seal the victory.

Trey Calvin finished with a game-high 23 points, including tallying 15 of the Raiders’ 33 first half points on 50 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes. He added three assists, two steals and two rebounds to his final stat line as both he and Norris (nine points) each connected on three three-pointers.

Holden collected 13 of his 19 points in the second half, just missing a double-double with a nine-rebound effort, while Basile scored all but four of his 16 points in the final 20 minutes as he tallied his seventh double-double of the season with 11 rebounds. Tim Finke chipped in five points, eight rebounds and passed out seven assists, while Andrew Welage added three points and a pair of rebounds.

Wright State finished the night shooting 47 percent (28-of-60) from the floor while connecting on 9-of-21 three-point attempts (43 percent). Oakland ended the night at 43 percent shooting overall (24-of-56) but was just 10-of-25 in the second half overall with that 0-of-10 stretch to end the contest. The visitors hit seven of their 24 three-point attempts, with five coming in the first half. The Raiders won the battle on the boards, 39-32, while holding slim final advantages on the offensive (15-11) and defensive (24-21) glass.

Wright State now gets set for a pair of road contests during the upcoming week, first traveling to take on Green Bay on Wednesday night before a nationally televised Friday night contest at Milwaukee on ESPNU. The Raiders return home to take on Northern Kentucky next Sunday, February 13.