DAYTON – The Wright State men’s basketball team saw four players finish the night in double figures on the way to an 86-53 season-opening victory over Lake Erie inside the Nutter Center.

Over 3,700 fans watched the Raiders in person for the first time in 632 days, including more than 800 Wright State students, as Tanner Holden finished with a game-high 19 points and Grant Basile notched his first double-double of the season with a 13-point, 13 rebound effort. Wright State improved to a combined 44-8 all-time in season openers and has now won the first home contest of the season in 10 of the last 12 years. Raider head coach Scott Nagy tallied his 110th victory at Wright State with the win, moving into second-place all-time for career victories at Wright State behind only the legendary Ralph Underhill, who finished his career with 356 Raider wins over 18 seasons.

The Raiders now will not return to the Nutter Center until December 15, as they are set to play five games on the road in three states. Wright State travels to Marshall on Friday night before a trip to Purdue next Tuesday night and later closes out November with three games in three days at the Naples Invitational.

Wright State (1-0) was up 19 at the halftime break before cruising towards the final score, as 11 Raiders saw action and 10 tallied points, with Tim Finke turning in an 18-point night and Trey Calvin adding 11 points as the other two players in double figures.

Holden had 12 of his 19 in the first half, as he finished the night 4-of-7 from the floor with an 11-of-14 mark at the free throw stripe while adding eight rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes of action. Finke had 11 points of his own at the break before ending with his 18 points, added by a 4-of-5 mark from three-point range, as he filled his stat line with eight rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals as well.

Likewise, Basile and Calvin did the bulk of their work in the opening 20 minutes, with Basile ending the night 6-of-8 from the floor with four blocks to go along with his double-double. Calvin had nine of his 11 in the first half, where he played over 16 of his 23 minutes.

Deeper into the stat sheet, Andrew Welage tallied a new career-best eight points in 21 minutes of action, while Andy Neff played a career-best 16 minutes and pulled down six rebounds, also a career high, while adding five points. Alex Huibregtse chipped in five points in 23 minutes as well.

A pair of newcomers also played extended minutes, with Keaton Norris logging 18 minutes of action and his first collegiate points, rebounds and assists – with two of each – while Riley Voss had three points, a steal, rebound and an assist in his opening 12 minutes of action as a Raider.

As a team, Wright State shot 41 percent (29-of-70) with a 29 percent mark from three-point range (7-of-24) while holding Lake Erie to 29 percent shooting (20-of-68) for the night. The Raiders had a 53-39 rebounding edge, finishing with 40 defensive rebounds.

Wright State closed the night with 38 of its points from the paint and had just nine turnovers while forcing Lake Erie into 16 giveaways that they turned into 20 points in the victory.