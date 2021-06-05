Raiders lose to Vols on walk-off Grand Slam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Gilbert hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth and No. 3 overall seed Tennessee escaped with a 9-8 win over Wright State on the opening night of the Knoxville Regional. Redmond Walsh (5-1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Volunteers, who advanced to face the regional No. 3 seed Liberty in the early game on Saturday. Wright State, the regional No. 4 seed, will face No. 2 seed Duke Saturday in a loser-out game. Tennessee’s Max Ferguson, Luc Lipcius and Connor Pavolony hit home runs. Lipcius’ RBI double in the third inning was the only run not scored by a home run in the game.

The loss overshadowed a 10-hit, five homer night for the Raider offense, with both Tyler Black and Alders each connecting on two home runs to go along with Hamilton’s shot. Black finished the night 4-for-5 with three RBI, while Konner Piotto and Alders each had two hits. Hamilton drew a pair of walks and scored twice, with his lone hit the three-run homer in the seventh.