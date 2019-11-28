Raiders knock off Redhawks 71-66

Grant Basile recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double to lift Wright State to a 71-66 win over Miami (Ohio) in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Jaylon Hall tied a career-high with 17 points, 12 in the first half, and he also grabbed seven rebounds for Wright State (6-2).

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Grant Basile recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds for his first career double-double to lift Wright State to a 71-66 win over Miami (Ohio) in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday night.

Jaylon Hall tied a career-high with 17 points, 12 in the first half, and he also grabbed seven rebounds for Wright State (6-2). He made four straight free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal it. Bill Wampler added 14 points and Tanner Holden had six rebounds.

Nike Sibande had 20 points for the RedHawks (4-3). Bam Bowman added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the RedHawks on the season after winning 88-81 on Nov. 9.

