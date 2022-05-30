FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) –

Fresh off its fifth Horizon League Championship in the last seven seasons, the Wright State baseball program is headed to the Blacksburg Regional as the No. 4 seed from June 3-6. The Raiders learned their postseason site Monday afternoon as part of ESPN’s live Selection Show.

WSU will take on No. 1 seed Virginia Tech on Friday, June 3, at 7 p.m. ET in their opening game of the regional. Joining Wright State and Virginia Tech in the four-team regional bracket is No. 2 seed Gonzaga and No. 3 seed Columbia.

Last Saturday, Wright State clinched its 10th NCAA Division I appearance with a 24-0 victory over No. 2 seed Oakland in the 2022 Horizon League Championship at Nischwitz Stadium. The Raiders set single-game tournament records in runs scored, largest shutout margin (24), doubles (8), and RBI (23) in the blowout victory. WSU outscored opponents 56-7 in its three HL Championship wins, including a tournament-record 11 home runs.

Zane Harris finished with tournament MVP honors after batting 10-for-13 (.769) on the week with four doubles, two homers, 17 RBI, and nine runs scored. In addition to Harris, Gehrig Anglin , Jay Luikart , Andrew Patrick , Justin Riemer , Sammy Sass , and Alec Sayre were selected to the Horizon League All-Tournament Team.

A season ago, WSU dropped games to regional-host Tennessee (8-9) and Duke (6-14) at the Knoxville Regional. The Raiders have also made recent NCAA appearances in the 2018 Stanford Regional, 2016 Louisville Regional, and 2015 Champaign Regional.

Entering the regional, Wright State possesses top-100 national marks in shutouts (13th, 5), walks (27th, 278), triples (44th, 16), home runs (63rd, 68), scoring (66th, 7.3), runs (79th, 381), slugging percentage (79th, .463), stolen bases (80th, 70), strikeouts per inning innings (81st, 9.1), and on-base percentage (84th, .386). The Raiders also boast Horizon League Player of the Year Alec Sayre , who is batting .361 with 17 doubles, one triple, 10 homers, 52 RBI, and 60 runs.

Wright State enters the NCAA Championship with a 30-25 record, including an active five-game win streak. Virginia Tech holds a 41-12 mark as the No. 4 overall seed in the Championship. Gonzaga has gone 36-17 overall, while Columbia is 30-16 on the season.

The Raiders and Hokies met for the first-ever time in March 2022. WSU took the opener over previously unbeaten Virginia Tech 11-5 before dropping the next two games of the series. Wright State has never faced Columbia and Gonzaga in regular season or postseason play.