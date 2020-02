Obi Toppin had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 7 Dayton hold off Duquesne 73-69 on Wednesday night. Dayton led by as many as 19 points in the second half, but Duquesne used a 15-2 run to close the gap.

The Dukes cut the lead all the way to two points, but their upset bid ran out of steam when point guard Sincere Carry turned the ball over with 7.9 seconds remaining. Michael Hughes II led Duquesne with 19 points.