INDIANAPOLIS – Northern Kentucky and Wright State announced on Sunday that their men’s basketball game scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10 has been postponed.

The two teams will attempt to reschedule the game, if possible. Updates to the schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Horizon League Council on Thursday updated the League’s rescheduling policy to note that if a game between travel partners is canceled due to COVID-19, that the game will be rescheduled, if possible.

If the game cannot be rescheduled, Northern Kentucky sought to deem the missed competition a no contest since it is unable to field a team due to continued breakthrough cases among vaccinated student-athletes. Commissioner Julie Roe Lach granted the requested relief noting that it satisfied the extraordinary standard.

The announcement follows positive COVID-19 tests within Northern Kentucky’s tier I individuals.