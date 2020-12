FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Marshall beat Wright State 80 to 64 in the Raiders regular season opener at the Nutter Center on Thursday night.

Wright State senior Loudon Love had a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds while Trey Calvin lead the Raiders with 16 points.

The Raiders held a 5 point lead at halftime but were outscored 51 to 30 in the second half.

Wright State will host the Miami Redhawks at the Nutter Center on Saturday for a 4 o’clock tip off.