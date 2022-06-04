BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Wright State baseball program’s season came to an end on Saturday afternoon in the NCAA Blacksburg Regional elimination game, falling to No. 2 seed Gonzaga 11-9.

Wright State finishes the season with a 30-27 record, winning its fifth Horizon League Championship in the last seven seasons.

Zane Harris led the Raiders offensively by batting 1-for-2 with four RBI on a two-run homer and a two-run sacrifice fly. Gehrig Anglin finished with a team-leading three hits, including an RBI double in his first at-bat. Andrew Patrick belted a three-run homer for his lone hit of the game, while Julian Greenwell and Jay Luikart reached base twice on a single and a walk.

The Raiders walked nine times in the loss, led by Justin Riemer with three free passes. Sammy Sass and Avery Fisher both walked two times.

Gonzaga pitcher William Kempner had not allowed an earned run in six consecutive starts entering the postseason matchup, which spanned over 30 innings. However, the Raiders rattled nine runs off the starter in just 2.2 innings.

Wright State starting pitcher Sebastian Gongora gave up six runs on three hits and eight walks while striking out three batters in 4.2 innings. He blanked the Bulldogs in his opening two innings but was tagged for four runs in the third and another two in the fifth.

Alex Theis arrived in relief for Gongora and allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in 1.2 innings. Jay Luikart (4-2) received the losing decision after allowing two runs in the top of the seventh. He held the Bulldogs scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings.

The Raiders jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Anglin connected on a ground-rule double, scoring Riemer from second base. Harris followed with a two-run sacrifice fly as two Gonzaga fielders collided on the catch, boosting the Raider lead to 3-0.

Gonzaga answered back with four runs on three hits and two walks in the top of the third, resulting in a 4-3 deficit for the Raiders.

The deficit did not last for long as Wright State popped off for six runs in the bottom of the third frame. Harris got the scoring started with a two-run homer, followed by Sass crossing home plate on a wild pitch. Patrick then punctuated the scoring burst with a three-run roundtrip, extending WSU’s edge to 9-4.

The Bulldogs swung the momentum to their side with two runs in the fifth inning and one run in the sixth, minimizing their deficit to 9-7. Gonzaga exploded for four runs on four hits in the top of the seventh, resulting in an 11-9 lead for the Bulldogs.

Both teams were scoreless for the remainder of the game, sealing the loss for the Raiders.

In the eighth and ninth innings, Wright State had multiple runners on base, but Gonzaga’s Owen Wild induced a fly out and strikeout to get out of both frames unscathed.