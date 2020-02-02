Raiders fall short at Green Bay 92-89

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin – Cole Gentry’s three-point attempt at the buzzer couldn’t find the bottom of the net as the Wright State men’s basketball team fell 92-89 at Green Bay on Sunday afternoon in Horizon League action. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Raiders, who have now split the regular season series with Green Bay in each of the last two campaigns.

Wright State (19-5, 9-2 HL) returns home for a four-game homestand beginning on Thursday night when the Raiders host Detroit Mercy inside the Nutter Center. The Raiders are 10-2 at home this season and have won seven in a row on their home court.

Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin featured a battle between the top two scoring offenses in the Horizon League and saw the score tied seven times and the lead change eight times. The biggest difference on the stat sheet came at the free throw stripe. Wright State connected at a 75 percent rate, hitting 21-of-28, but saw Green Bay hit 28 of its 43 total attempts (65 percent). In points scored on the court, the Raiders had a 68-64 advantage.

Both sides had scoring runs in the first half as Wright State took a 43-39 advantage into the break. The second half was much of the same, with the Raiders pushing their lead up to nine on back-to-back possessions after two Loudon Love baskets. Green Bay answered with a run to pull the game back to a one-possession contest, scoring 12 of 16 points over a three-and-a-half-minute stretch between the under-16 and under-12 media timeouts to take a two-point lead at 60-58. Over the next eight minutes, the margin was never more than a three-point advantage for either side until Amari Davis’ jumper put Green Bay up four with just over three minutes remaining.

With the Phoenix holding a seven-point advantage with 39 seconds remaining, the Raiders had one final push, scoring five quick points off a pair of James Manns’ three-pointers and a layup from Jordan Ash. After Green Bay’s Kameron Hankerson hit one of two free throws with nine seconds remaining, Wright State had one final attempt – Gentry’s long three that bounced off the rim at the final horn.

The Raiders had three players finish with double-figure scoring games, led by Love’s 21 points. Love finished the afternoon 7-of-14 from the floor and with a 7-of-11 mark at the free throw stripe along with nine rebounds, two assists and a pair of blocks. Tanner Holden notched 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while Manns’ tallied 11 of his own. Wright State saw nine players see action, all finishing with five-plus points in 10 or more minutes of action.

Wright State finished the afternoon shooting 42 percent from the floor (30-of-71), while Green Bay connected on 55 percent (30-of-55) of its attempts. Green Bay finished with a 38-37 rebounding advantage, while Wright State had eight steals and forced 16 turnovers, resulting in 19 points. With nine different players contributing, the Raiders had a 10-point advantage in bench scoring (28-18) and also had a six-point margin in points from the paint (36-30).

Four Phoenix players finished in double figures, led by Davis’ game-high 24 points, while Hankerson had 22, JayQuan McCloud added 14 and Manny Patterson finished with 10 points.