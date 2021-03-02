Raiders fall in Horizon League quarterfinals

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Grant Basile turned in a new career-high 35 points and 14 rebounds, but it was not enough as the Wright State men’s basketball team fell to Milwaukee 94-92 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Horizon League Championship on Tuesday night.
 
Basile’s 35 points were the most by a Raider player this season, and bettered his previous high of 29 points against Robert Morris in late January. He finished the night shooting 11-of-18 from the floor and was 12-of-15 from the free throw stipe. His 14 rebounds tied his career-best in that category.
 
Four other Wright State players finished in double figures scoring, with Tanner Holden also notching a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Loudon Love tallied 14 with six rebounds, while both Tim Finke and Jaylon Hall each had 10 points.
 
Leading 44-26 at the break, the Raiders built their largest lead of the night at 72-48 with 6:26 remaining after a Basile jumper, but Milwaukee would mount its comeback. The Panthers closed regulation on a 33-11 run and forced overtime on a DeAndre Gholston three-pointer in the closing seconds.
 
Wright State scored six of the first eight points of overtime before Milwaukee used a 7-2 run to take its first lead since XXXXX on two Gholston free throws with 38 seconds remaining at 90-89. Gholston hit two more sets of free throws to push the Panther advantage to five with eight seconds remaining. After a Finke three cut the margin to two, Milwaukee’s Te’Jon Lucas missed back-to-back free throws, but the Raiders’ three-quarter length shot could not find the mark as time expired.
 
The Raiders finished the night shooting 48 percent overall (29-of-61) after connecting at a 56 percent rate in the first 20 minutes. Milwaukee was a mirror image, finishing the night shooting 43 percent overall after connecting at a 53 percent clip in the second half following a 36 percent mark in the first half.
 
Milwaukee was 11-of-29 (38 percent) from three-point range, while Wright State was 6-of-19 (32 percent), with four threes coming in the first half. The Raiders shot 80 percent (28-of-35) from the free throw line and Milwaukee was 9-of-24 (79 percent).
 
Wright State outrebounded the Panthers 47-35 overall and had 36 defensive boards. The Raiders committed 20 turnovers that led to 16 Milwaukee points.
 

