HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY – The Wright State men’s basketball team saw Trey Calvin tally 31 points, including 21 in the second half, but the Raiders fell 78-64 at Northern Kentucky on Thursday night.



Wright State (7-7, 0-3 Horizon) now looks to bounce back as it begins the 2023 portion of the schedule on Monday afternoon at IUPUI in a 2 p.m. start.



Down 21 with just under seven minutes to play, the Raiders rolled off a 12-2 run behind nine points off a trio of three-pointers to pull to within 11 at 73-62 with 3:16 remaining. Out of a timeout, Northern Kentucky (8-6, 3-0 Horizon) hit a free throw that was followed by a Calvin jumper with 2:14 to play that pulled Wright State to 10, but the Raiders would not find the basket again down the stretch.



Wright State trailed by four at the break, 33-29, but turned the ball over on its first possession of the second half before Northern Kentucky scored 14 of the next 15 points and forced the Raiders to play from behind the rest of the night.



Calvin reached the 30-point mark for the second time this season, and first since his 37 points in the season-opener against Davidson, as he went 10-of-17 from the floor with four three-pointers while going 7-of-7 from the free throw line.



Amari Davis added 10 points as he reached double figures for the ninth time this season, while AJ Braun tallied eight points and pulled down four rebounds. Tim Finke grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds and passed out six assists, chipping in four points.



Wright State shot 43 percent (25-58) from the floor overall while connecting on just five three-pointers (5-16, 32 percent) but were 9-of-12 (75 percent) at the free throw stripe. Northern Kentucky finished the night connecting at a 49 percent rate (27-55) overall as the Norse on 11-of-23 (48 percent) from three-point range and was 59 percent (13-22) from the stripe.



