HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY – The Wright State men’s basketball team got off to a slow start on Tuesday night, fought back but was unable to come out on top, as the Raiders fell at Northern Kentucky 73-63 to close out a five-game road trip.



Wright State (11-9, 8-3 HL) dug itself out of an early hole with a 10-0 run to close the first half and trailed by one at the break. The Raiders scored eight of the first 12 points to begin the second 20 minutes to take a three-point advantage at 42-39. The lead turned out to be the largest lead of the night for Wright State.



Northern Kentucky (9-9, 5-4 HL) responded to that Raider run by scoring the next seven points to regain control, only to see Wright State knot the game at 47-all with a 5-0 run. The Norse pushed out to a 56-50 lead with nine minutes remaining, but the Raiders responded again, this time with seven straight points to take what proved to be their final lead of the night at 57-56 with eight minutes remaining. A Tanner Holden jumper with 5:20 to go tied the score again at 61-all, but Northern Kentucky closed the night by scoring 12 of the final 14 points.



Holden led Wright State with 22 points, just missing a double-double and nine rebounds, while Tim Finke was also in double figures with 12 points. Grant Basile tallied a game-high 11 rebounds, finishing with nine points on the offensive end.



Wright State finished the night shooting 40 percent (25-of-62) from the floor with seven three-point baskets (30 percent). The Raiders outrebounded Northern Kentucky 39-33, including 25 defensive boards. NKU shot 51 percent (30-of-59) from the floor.



Marques Warrick scored a game-high 23 points to lead three NKU players in double figures.



The Raiders now return home to the Nutter Center to open a stretch of four straight at home beginning Friday night with a nationally televised contest on ESPNU against Cleveland State. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. ahead of the action.



Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction