DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State men’s basketball team erased a 19-point deficit midway through the second half to come within 4 points of Purdue Fort Wayne, but the Raiders’ late comeback fell short ending in an 88-80 defeat at the Nutter Center on Thursday night.

WSU trailed 51-35 at halftime, but came out strong to start the second half. Trey Calvin led the way with 26 points and 5 assists.

But the turnovers hurt the Raiders the most, as the team tallied a total of 17 of them on the night.

The loss snaps a two-game winning streak for Wright State to start the first of a four game home stretch to close out January.

The Raiders will look to get back in the win column when they entertain Cleveland State at the Nutter Center on Saturday at 7 p.m.