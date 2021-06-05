Raiders eliminated from NCAA regionals by Duke

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — RJ Schreck hit three home runs and drove in five runs and Duke pulled away from Wright State for a 14-6 win in an elimination game in the Knoxville Regional. Schreck, who batted 4 for 6, homered in the first, third and fifth innings. The left-handed Schrek just missed a fourth homer in his last at bat in the top of the ninth driving a shot to the warning track. It was Schrek’s first-career three-homer effort. Quincy Hamilton and Konner Piotto each went 3 for 5 for Wright State and Tyler Black homered.

Wright State finishes the season with a 35-13 record and won their fourth Horizon League Championship in the last six seasons.

