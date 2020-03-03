Raiders earn seven Horizon League Honors

DAYTON, OH – Coming off of capturing its first Horizon League regular season championship in program history, the Wright State men’s basketball team has received seven Horizon League honors, the league office announced Monday morning, headlined by Player of the Year selection Loudon Love and Co-Coach of the Year honors for Scott Nagy.

The honor is the third consecutive for Nagy, who shares the award with Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates, while Love’s Player of the Year award makes the Raider big man the first Wright State player to earn the Horizon League’s top individual honor since DeShaun Wood following the 2006-2007 season.

In addition to those honors, Love was also recognized on the Horizon League first team, while Bill Wampler earned second team honors and Cole Gentry was named to the third team. A pair of Raiders – Grant Basile and Tanner Holden – were both named to the All-Freshman Team.

The seven honorees are the most in Wright State program history, surpassing the six from last season. Nagy’s recognition is his third in four seasons at the helm of the Raiders and it is the sixth time in program history a Wright State coach has earned the league’s top coaching honor.

Love leads the Raiders with a 16.3 points per game scoring average and finished the regular season just shy of averaging a double-double with his 9.7 rebounds per game mark. He is coming off of a 20-point, 14-rebound game at Northern Kentucky on Friday night, his 11th double-double of the season and his eighth in Horizon League play. Love has turned in double digit scoring performances in 21 of the 26 regular season games he played in, 17 of which came during Horizon League play, including scoring double figures in the final 15 games of the regular season. He became the 33rd player in Wright State program history to reach the 1,000-career point mark on Nov. 9 and now has 1,387 career collegiate points heading into the postseason. His 872 career rebounds is second all-time in Wright State program history, while his 9.2 rebounds per game career average is on pace to break the Wright State career rebounds per game average record.

The first team honor was the second consecutive for Love, who began his Raider career as the Horizon League’s Freshman of the Year and as a second team all-conference player following the 2017-2018 season.

Nagy guided Wright State to 25 regular season wins and 15 Horizon League victories, setting new program bests in both categories, while the Raiders’ six HL road victories are also a new program standard. He became the 61st active NCAA head coach (28th at the Division I level) to reach the 500-win mark when he led Wright State to an overtime victory at Cleveland State on February 22.

Wampler earned his second consecutive second team All-Horizon honor after averaging 15.6 points per game and shooting 43 percent from the floor overall and at a 41 percent clip from three-point range. He tallied 22 double-digit scoring games, including a season-high 27 points against Weber State in November as he passed the 1,000-career point milestone. Wampler ends the regular season with 992 career points scored at Wright State and now has exactly 1,400 career collegiate points heading into the postseason. Wampler was also named to the Horizon League’s All-Academic team for the second straight season.

Gentry earns the first Horizon League recognition of his career with his third team honor, following a senior season that has seen him average 11 points per game while starting all 31 contests for the Raiders and leading the team with his 31.3 minutes per game average. He scored in double figures in 21 contests during the regular season, including 12 times in Horizon League play. Gentry has appeared in 101 career collegiate games and surpassed the 1,000-career point milestone against Cleveland State in late February, and he ends the regular season with 980 career points scored at Wright State. Gentry was also named to the Horizon League’s All-Academic team for his work in the classroom.

The recognition of Basile and Holden to the All-Freshman Team marks the first time in Wright State history that the Raiders have had two players earn the Horizon League’s All-Freshman honors. The Raiders previously had two players named to the league’s all-newcomer team three times prior to the Horizon League’s All-Newcomer Team changing to Horizon League All-Freshman Team prior to the 2013-14 season.

Holden started 30 of his 31 games played this season, averaging 12.1 points per game, the third-most on the Raider roster, while adding 6.5 rebounds per game, the second-most on the roster. He had 20 double-digit scoring games during his inaugural regular season, including 14 in Horizon League play, while turning in three double-doubles. His best game of the season was a 27-point, 17-rebound effort in Wright State’s win at Toledo in mid-December with both totals being his season-highs.

Basile averaged 14.4 minutes per game off the bench, averaging 6.2 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game in his first season. In five starts from November 27 through December 17 in place of the injured Love, Basile averaged a double-double with 13.8 points per game and 10.0 rebounds per game, scoring double figures in four of the five contests. He averaged 29.3 minutes per game over those five games and turned in a season-high 23 points against Southern in mid-December during that stretch.

2019-20 Horizon League Men’s Basketball Award Winners

Player of the Year: Loudon Love, Wright State

Coach of the Year: Scott Nagy, Wright State & Dennis Gates, Cleveland State

Freshman of the Year: Amari Davis, Green Bay

Defensive Player of the Year: Jalen Tate, Northern Kentucky

Sixth Player of the Year: Devin Morgan, Youngstown State

All-League First Team (alphabetical by school)

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

JayQuan McCloud, Green Bay

Xavier Hill-Mais, Oakland

Loudon Love, Wright State

Darius Quisenberry, Youngstown State

All-League Second Team (alphabetical by school)

Marcus Burk, IUPUI

Te’Jon Lucas, Milwaukee

Tyler Sharpe, Northern Kentucky

Tarkus Ferguson, UIC

Bill Wampler, Wright State

All-League Third Team (alphabetical by school)

Amari Davis, Green Bay

Jalen Tate, Northern Kentucky

Dantez Walton, Northern Kentucky

Cole Gentry, Wright State

Algevon Eichelberger, Cleveland State

All-Freshman Team (alphabetical by school)

Amari Davis, Green Bay

C.J. Wilbourn, Milwaukee

Blake Lampman, Oakland

Grant Basile, Wright State

Tanner Holden, Wright State

All-Defensive Team (alphabetical by school)

Chris Brandon, Detroit Mercy

Elyjah Goss, IUPUI

Jalen Tate, Northern Kentucky

Marcus Ottey, UIC

Garrett Covington, Youngstown State