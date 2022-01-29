DAYTON – The Wright State men’s basketball team got off to a quick start on Friday night but could not hold off Cleveland State down the stretch, as the Raiders fell 71-67 in front of over 5,200 fans inside the Nutter Center and a national audience on ESPNU.

Wright State (11-10, 8-4 Horizon) jumped out to a 16-3 early advantage in the opening minutes, only to see Cleveland State (14-4, 10-1 Horizon) climb its way back into the contest, with the Raiders taking a 33-30 advantage into the halftime break.

Both sides traded baskets early in the second half before the visitors used a 10-4 run over a three-and-a-half-minute stretch to take the lead at 49-47 before extending the advantage to 61-52 after scoring 12 of 14 points in another stretch as the Raiders trailed by nine with four minutes remaining.

A Grant Basile old-fashioned three-point play and a pair of baskets from Tanner Holden and Trey Calvin off back-to-back Basile steals as the Raiders executed full court pressure pulled Wright State to within two at 61-59 with 3:20 remaining. The game was again tied, this time at 63-all, but Cleveland State closed the night on an 8-4 run over the final 1:23 as the Raiders had three turnovers in the same time span.

Holden led Wright State with 24 points and a game-high eight rebounds while Calvin added 21 points, six rebounds and three assists as the only two Raiders in double figures. AJ Braun tallied six first half points and added seven rebounds as Andrew Welage also chipped in six points. Basile finished with five points, all in the second half, and a game-high five steals as Tim Finke also had five points.

Wright State finished the night shooting47 percent (23-of-49) but was just 3-of-15 from three-point range. The Raiders were 75 percent from the free throw line (18-of-24), including a 10-of-14 mark from Holden. Cleveland State shot 46 percent (28-of-61) while also connecting on just three three-pointers (3-of-17) as the visitors were 55 percent from the free throw stripe (12-of-22).

The Raiders committed 26 turnovers that resulted in 31 Cleveland State points, while Wright State lost the battle on the boards 36-34.

Cleveland State saw three players finish in double figures, led by Torrey Patton’s 25 points. D’Moi Hodge added 13 points and Tre Gomillion had 12 for the visitors.

Wright State now looks to bounce back with a Sunday afternoon tip against Purdue Fort Wayne inside the Nutter Center. Fans are reminded that Sunday’s game time has been moved up to a 12 p.m. tipoff from its originally scheduled 2 p.m. start.