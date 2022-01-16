YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Playing shorthanded for the second-straight contest, the Wright State men’s basketball team came up just short at Youngstown State, falling 90-87 on Saturday night.

Wright State (9-8, 6-2 HL) again played without four individuals within the program’s tier one personnel due to COVID-19 protocols, but saw three Raiders finish in double digits as three players played all 40 minutes of game action.

Tied at 86-all, Daniel Ogoro hit what turned out to be the game-winning three-pointer for Youngstown State (10-8, 4-4 HL) with five seconds remaining. The Penguins elected to foul the Raiders up three, as Keaton Norris hit the first free throw with two seconds remaining, but his second attempt did not hit the rim as he looked to miss and set up a final rebound and shot attempt.

Tanner Holden tied a career-best with 27 points, including 20 in the second half, while finishing with 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season as he added four assists while playing all 40 minutes. Grant Basile poured in 17 first half points on the way to a double-double of his own with 26 points and 10 rebounds as he played 39 minutes. Tim Finke tallied 15 first half points and finished with 18 points as the final Raider in double digits.

Norris tallied nine points for the second-straight game as he also logged 40 minutes of game action. CJ Wilbourn recorded seven points and six rebounds in 30 minutes of action, while Any Neff logged 11 minutes off the bench.

Wright State finished the night shooting 43 percent (29-of-68) from the floor while hitting nine three pointers, including seven in the first half (41 percent). The Raiders connected on 74 percent (20-of-27) of their free throw attempts overall with a 15-of-18 mark in the second half. Youngstown State connected on 48 percent of its shot attempts (33-of-69), hitting eight three-pointers and going 16-of-19 (84 percent) from the free throw line.

The Raiders won the rebound battle, 42-38, and finished with a 19-14 advantage on the offensive glass that turned into 23 second chance points.

Youngstown State saw three players finish in double figures, led by Dwayne Cohill’s 25 points. Michael Akuchie added 19 and Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 15 points.

Wright State remains on the road next weekend, heading for a Thursday night meeting with IUPUI before a Saturday night contest at UIC. The Raiders close the road trip Tuesday, January 25 with the rescheduled contest at Northern Kentucky before returning home for a nationally televised contest against Cleveland State on Friday, January 28.