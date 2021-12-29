DAYTON –Wright State men’s basketball head coach Scott Nagy and four other individuals within the program’s tier one personnel will miss the Raiders’ upcoming games this week after being placed in COVID-19 protocols. Nagy’s absence does not affect the ability to play the upcoming games.

Associate Head Coach Clint Sargent will assume the duties of head coach for the Milwaukee and Green Bay games. Nagy is expected to return ahead of the January 6 contest against UIC.

Wright State begins a four-game homestand this week as it embarks on a 20-game Horizon League stretch to close the regular season. That stretch begins Thursday night as the Raiders welcome Milwaukee to town before hosting Green Bay on Saturday afternoon to ring in the new year.